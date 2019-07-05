'Low life' thieves target graves in Derbyshire cemetery

Police have slammed 'low life offenders' who stole numerous items from graves in a Derbyshire cemetery

Patrols are set to increase in Alfreton Cemetery after ornaments and other decorations disappeared from the site on June 26.

Police hit back at criticism as thieves strike at Derbyshire graveyard. Photo: Google.

The thefts are believed to have happened at the Rodgers Lane graveyard between 3-4pm.

Officers have since appealed for CCTV footage which may be able to help them with enquiries.

They said in a social media post: "We have had reports of disgusting crimes taking place in Rodgers Lane Cemetery where numerous items have been taken from love ones graves.

"We have also seen many negative comments that we are not bothered or 'there is no money in it for them'.

"There is no CCTV in the graveyard so we will increase patrols and conduct house to house enquiries in the streets around the cemetery to see if there is any CCTV with the offenders leaving the area carrying any items.

"We realise this is an awful crime and tensions will be high due to the disrespect shown by the low life offenders.

"Thank you and please bear with us."

Margaret Palmer, who lives nearby, has spoken of her heartbreak after she realised ornament on her parent's grave was gone.

The 57-year-old said: "I bought an angel for my parents for St Patrick's Day last year. It was on a week and it got pinched.

"I rang Amber Valley Borough Council to report it and the lady said it had been happening quite a bit."

Anyone with information about the thefts should call police on 101.

- This story first appeared on Derbyshire Live.