Lorry compound fire that caused 'loud bangs' in Derbyshire was 'started deliberately'

A fire that spread through a lorry compound in Derbyshire, causing 'loud bangs' that could be heard for miles, is being treated as arson.

Police were called to Amber Business Centre, in Charity Road, Riddings, at about 1.30am this morning (Monday, November 18).

Officers found several lorries on fire at a compound at the centre.

Police have now carried out a joint investigation with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service- and believe the lorries were deliberately set alight.

They want to hear from anyone with information. If you can help, call 101, quoting incident 42 of November 18.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

