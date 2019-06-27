The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and Belper cases are listed below.

Theft

Derby magistrates' court.

Brian Murray, 42, of Shakespeare Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing a handbag and contents at College Street, Long Eaton. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to attempting to steal coffee valued at £15 belonging to the Co-op store on Grasmere Road, at Long Eaton. Committed to prison for nine weeks.

Paul Riley, 41, of Bennett Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing seven packets of steak valued at £35 belonging to Farmfoods, at Cross Street Retail Park, at Long Eaton. Must pay £35 compensation. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for six months.

Sophie Jane Allen, 36, of Marsh Lane Crescent, Belper. Pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol valued at £13 belonging to the Jet Service Station, on Nottingham Road, Belper. Pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol valued at £48 belonging to Morrisons supermarket on Chapel Street, Belper. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for 12 months.

Simon Paul Courtnage, 47, of Barrowby Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two bottles of spirit valued at £77 belonging to Asda, on Midland Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay £75 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing five bottles of spirits valued at £70 belonging to Asda, on Midland Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay £70 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a card, one pint of milk and four bottles of spirit valued at £135 belonging to Asda, on Midland Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay £135 compensation. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Motoring

Sheena Marie Draper, 31, of Crowcroft Way, Long Eaton. Found guilty of failing to give information at Ripley relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Richard Lee Yeomans, 38, of Benner Avenue, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Station Road, at West Hallam. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months. Community order to last until June 16, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to ten days with 60 hours of unpaid work.

Stephen John Maywhort, 60, of Calderdale Drive, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Monsaldale Close, at Long Eaton. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle on Monsaldale Close, at Long Eaton, owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a wall and he failed to stop. Fined £200.

Robert Atkins, 60, of May Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Ash Street, at Ilkeston. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which on Ash Street, Ilkeston, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop. No separate penalty.

John Herbert Stokes, 32, of Kingsway, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Nottingham Road, at Ilkeston. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gary Barker, 38, of Burcot Close, West Hallam. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Birmingham, West Midlands, on a restricted road, namely New John Street West at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 49mph. Fined £143 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Richard Hooper, 50, of Dovedale Circle, Ilkeston. Verdict proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Verdict proved in absence that being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which on Cotmanhay Road, at Ilkeston, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Community order to last until June 18, 2020, with 80 hours of unpaid work. Verdict proved in absence that he drove a vehicle without due care and attention on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Verdict proved in his absence that being the driver of a vehicle on Cotmanhay Road, at Ilkeston, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and having not given details failed to report the accident to police. No separate penalty.

Other

Daniel Ashley Frank Wood, 22, of Beresford Drive, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence towards others. Fined £623 and must pay a £62 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Kieren Jefferies, 21, Wirksworth Road, Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston. Found guilty of possessing a lock knife in a public place on Cantelupe Road, Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with an Attendance Centre Requirement.

Jack Greenhough, 21, of High Street, Belper. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible probation officer. Order varied with an additional 14 hours of unpaid work with the original requirements to continue including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an Unpaid Work Requirement. Must pay £50 costs.

Joseph Stewart, 18, of Rowan Court, Belper. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Market Place, Belper. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Leighan Swanson AKA Ashton, 34, of Nottingham Road, Ripley. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely PAVA or perlargonic acid vanillylamide or CS gas. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating at the Royal Derby Hospital, on Uttoxeter Road, Derby. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until June 18, 2020, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement, an eight-week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Assault

Alison Kathleen Brady, 28, of Bracken Close, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer by beating at Long Eaton. Must pay £50 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting another police officer by beating at Long Eaton. Community order to last until June 16, 2020, with 50 hours of unpaid work.

Lewis Edward McCallion, 21, of Beech Avenue, Borrowash. Found guilty of assault by beating at Olive Avenue, Long Eaton. Must pay £200 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Found guilty of a further count of assault by beating at Long Eaton. Must pay £200 compensation. Committed for detention for 20 weeks suspended for 24 months with an Attendance Centre Requirement, a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 25 days. Restraining order to last until June 16, 2021.

Ryan Jon Hill, 25, of Northgate Street, Ilkeston. Convicted of three counts of assault by beating at Long Eaton. Committed an offence during a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including damaging a phone and two counts of assault by beating. Committed to prison for six months and 18 weeks.