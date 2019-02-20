Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and Belper

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and Belper are listed below.

Other

Derby magistrates' court.

Jack Nurse, 24, of Newthorpe Common, Newthorpe, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door to the value of £50 on Cook Drive, Ilkeston. Must pay £50 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Richard James Brown, of Bedale Court, Chilwell. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing electrical goods, fragrances and meat valued at £327.75 belonging to Tesco, at Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty to stealing vodka in Chilwell. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing three bottles of vodka at the Co-op, on Bramcote Lane, Chilwell. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing food items valued at £42.50 belonging to the Co-op, on Bramcote Lane, Chilwell. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing three more bottles of vodka belonging to the Co-op, on Bramcote Lane, Chilwell, valued at £114. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing food valued at £44.97 belonging to the Co-op, on Bramcote Lane, Chilwell. Indicated a guilty plea to making off without paying for petrol at a petrol filling station, on Middle Street, Beeston. Indicated a guilty plea to making off without paying for petrol at a petrol station at the Priory Service Station, on Derby Road, Nottingham. Indicated a guilty plea to making off with petrol with out paying at Beeston Service Station, on Queen’s Road, Beeston. Committed to prison for 36 weeks. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Rutland Street, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Calvin Alan Hawkins, 28, of Peveril Drive, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to damaging a television on Critchley Street, Ilkeston. Must pay £90 compensation, £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Ian Lawrie, 28, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment by failing to keep in touch with his supervising officer. Committed to prison for seven days.

Rebecca Margaret Hayter, 45, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing makeup valued at £100 belonging to Boots at Market Place, at Heanor. Must pay £100 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a trolley full of various goods valued at £406.67 belonging to Morrisons, on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including assaulting a police officer on Critchley Street, at Ilkeston and a further assault in Ilkeston. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order imposed for two shop thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the conditional discharge order including stealing cleaning products from a One Stop Shop at Ilkeston and stealing items from Waterside Retail Park, at Ilkeston. Committed to prison for 14 weeks.

Zoe Diane Birkinshaw, 26, of Grasmere Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing six pairs of gloves and a bottle of shampoo belonging to Home Bargains, at Long Eaton. Fined £10 and must pay £51 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to stealing ten bottles of ladies’ Sure deodorant, ten packs of ladies’ gloves and two cans of pop valued at £36 belonging to Home Bargains at Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to committing an act outraging public decency by defecating on a public bench at around 1,45pm, outside Home Bargains, on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton. Community order to last until February 6, 2020, with a Prohibited Activity Requirement not to go to Home Bargains, on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton, and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Alex Mason Law, 21, of King Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window frame on Raven Street, at Derby. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a wall on Raven Street, Derby. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Community order to last until February 6, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Duane Samuel Anthony, 32, of Marton Road, Bulwell Hall, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle on Campbell Street, at Langley Mill, Heanor. Must pay £26.50 compensation.

Jason Clay, 46, of Cromford Road, Langley Mill, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Heanor. Pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone at Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Kimberley, Nottinghamshire. Must pay £500 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 24 months with a Building Better Relations programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement up to a maximum of eight days.

Matthew Payne, 26, of Lowes Hill, Ripley. Admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer and failing to provide reasons for absence in a time limit. Fined £60 and must pay £60 costs. The defendant must comply with requirements by a new end date for the community order of February 15, 2020.

Motoring

Kevin Nandkishore, 42, of Chestnut Avenue, Holbrook, Belper. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of being in charge of a vehicle and in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence. Fined £500 and must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with ten points. Pleaded guilty to using threatening or disorderly behaviour at Royal Derby Hospital, on Uttoxeter Road, Derby. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to damaging the rear cage of a police vehicle by urinating. No separate penalty. Must pay £100 compensation.

Graham Atkin, 41, of Harrow Drive, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Ellis Vizor, 22, of Stamford Close, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in his blood exceeded the specified limit on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Tamworth Road, Long Eaton, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Community order to last until February 11, 2020, with 80 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Theft

Richard Ian Mee, 46, of The Meadows, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to stealing washing powder items valued at £90 belonging to Co-op Stores, on Station Road, at Heanor. Must pay £90 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to stealing steak and washing powder valued at £35 belonging to Co-op Stores, on Main Street, at Horsley Woodhouse, Ilkeston. Must pay £35 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Assault

Paul Barfield, 37, of Henshaw Place, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault at the Dukeries Club, on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Bradley Robinson, 20, of Maple Drive, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm at Cheapside, Derby. Must pay £500 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.