The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Assault

Jamie Highland, 26, of Overdale Close, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Long Eaton. Fined £166 and must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until November 10, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until November 10, 2021.

Motoring

Sally Louise Stafford, 43, of Ireton Close, Belper. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle at Derby and in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence. Fined £969 and must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Marcus John Brown, 29, of Tarn Close, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A608 Nottingham Road, at Langley Mill, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Fined £480 and must pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Ian Bowley, 35, of The Triangle, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Fined £350 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Christopher Haywood, 29, of High Street, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on the A38, at Alfreton. Must pay £85 costs. Community order to last until December 24, 2019, with a six week curfew with electronic monitoring. Disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Matthew Newton, 26, of Nottingham Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Pentrich Road, Pentrich, Ripley. Fined £300 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Pentrich Road, Pentrich, Ripley. Fined £200. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Pentrich Road, at Pentrich, Ripley. No separate penalty.

Ben Pilkington, 28, of Hawthorne Close, Woolley Moor, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle at The Red Lion, on Market Place, Ripley, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £300 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at The Red Lion, on Market Place, Ripley. Fined £200. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Market Place, at Ripley, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £200.

Craig Wilson, 37, of Shirland Close, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Concept Plastic Ltd, of Concept Plastic Packaging Limited, of Delves Road, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £1,000 and must pay a £100 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to three furthers counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. No separate penalty.

Joshua Blake Jackson, 18, of Douglas Avenue, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle at Tesco car park, on High Street, Heanor, owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and he failed to stop. Fined £138 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Robert Adam Hawk, 51, of Clara Mount Road, Marlpool, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on a restricted road, namely Crosshill, at Loscoe, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 44mph. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Abdullai Jueh Jalloh, 48, of Plowman Court, Stapleford. Proved in absence that he drove a vehicle on Osmaston Road, Derby, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Disqualified from driving for nine months. Community order to last until February 6, 2020, with a 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance on Osmaston Road, Derby. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. No separate penalty.

Steven David Farmer, 30, of Queen’s Avenue, Ilkeston. Found guilty of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Station Road, West Hallam. Disqualified from driving for five years. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour on Station Road, at West Hallam. Found guilty of assaulting a police officer by beating at Station Road, West Hallam. Must pay £50 compensation. Found guilty of a further count of assault. Must pay £100 compensation, a £122 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Andrew Taylor, 44, of Boxley Drive, West Bridgford, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Beresford Road, Sawley. Fined £450 and must pay a £45 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Other

Holly Bennett, 34, of Cramney Street, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend a supervision appointment. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a Microsoft Surface Pro Red laptop at Cantelupe Road, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud at the Albion Centre, on Bath Street, at Ilkeston, by making a false representation by signing a declaration stating an item she sold was legally hers causing a loss to the store. Must pay £290 compensation. Committed to prison for 19 weeks.

Lee George Keeton, 24, of Pelham Avenue, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in a public place at Long Eaton. Must pay £100 compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer at Nathaniel Road, Long Eaton. Community order to last until November 10, 2020, with a 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge order which had been imposed for two thefts. No action taken on the breach.

Kyle Paul Batt, 24, of Failsworth Close, Clifton, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window at Revive, on Market Place, Long Eaton. Fined £200 and must pay £300 compensation and a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

James Mitchell, 30, of Boweswell Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing two Hugo Boss Fragrance gift sets at Superdrug, at the Albion Centre, on Bath Street, at Ilkeston. Must pay £101.50 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Liam Allan Meenan, 34, of Pelham Road, Sherwood, Nottingham. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing Hugo Boss gift sets belonging to Superdrug, on Bath Street, at Ilkeston. Must pay £156 compensation, a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing alcohol belonging to Nisa, on Queen Elizabeth Way, Ilkeston. Must pay £119.97 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to a further count of stealing alcohol belonging to Nisa, at Ilkeston. Must pay £71.08 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to a further count of stealing alcohol belonging to Nisa. Must pay £68.02 compensation. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months.