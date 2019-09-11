Latest Derby magistrates’ court cases including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Other

Derby magistrates' court.

Adam Cory Hill, 33, of Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston. Fined £80 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Gerald Ward, 36, of Stratford Street, Cotmanhay. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Ilkeston. Must pay £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging property valued at £1,000. Must pay £500 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to distributing or displaying to a police officer some writing or a sign which was threatening, abusive or insulting and racially aggravated. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Must pay £50 compensation. Committed to prison for ten weeks suspended for 12 months. Restraining order to last until September 1, 2020.

Joshua Morris, 28, of Gladstone Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to damaging a coffee table and a door valued at £110. Must pay a £110 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Restraining order to last until September 1, 2021.

Motoring

Jason Pettipierre, 42, of Waingroves, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Derby when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £420 and must pay a £42 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Derby when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-THC, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. No separate penalty. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Aaron Paul Beardmore, 28, of High Street, Riddings. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Derby. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance at Derby. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Lea John Clarkson, 44, of Providence Place, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle at Ilkeston otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle at Ilkeston without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Sam Cobham, 31, of Howitt Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle at Langley Mill without insurance. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle at Langley Mill when the registration mark required to be fixed on the front of the vehicle failed to comply with regulations in that the digits were in an incorrect font. Fined £133.

Christopher David Curzon Pollard, 31, of Hollywell Avenue, Codnor, Ripley. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on a restricted road at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 43mph, at Loscoe. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle at Loscoe while not wearing a seat belt. No separate penalty.

Robert James Ferguson, 34, of Market Street, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road at Morton at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 36mph. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Nathan John William Gregory, 26, of Bailey Grove Road, Eastwood. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle, at Ilkeston, when the registration mark was not fixed to the front of the vehicle in a manner prescribed by regulations. Fined £108 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle at Ilkeston and a trailer when the registration mark assigned to the vehicle was not fixed to the rear of the vehicle in the manner prescribed by regulations. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle, at Ilkeston, which was fitted with a lamp capable of showing a light to the rear other than a red light. Fined £108. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle in Ilkeston upon which not every light was maintained. No separate penalty.

Emma Hind, 36, of Rookery Close, Belper. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on a restricted road at Heage at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 36mph. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jeremy Christopher Howarth, 32, of Hollybank Close, Oakenthorpe, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle at Chesterfield when the registration mark required to be fixed on the front and rear number plates failed to comply with regulations in that the characters had no spacing in between them and were touching. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle at Chesterfield which was fitted with a lamp capable of showing a light to the rear other than a red light. Fined £40.

Marian Joy, 47, of Holly Hill Road, Selston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle at Loscoe at a speed exceeding 30mph on a restricted road, namely 55mph. Fined £307 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rebecca Claire leatherland, 41, of High Street, Codnor, Ripley. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrew Morris, 41, of Wheeldon Avenue, Belper. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle at Codnor while using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fined £130 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle at Codnor without a test certificate. Fined £130.

Daniel Robert Pilkington, 23, of Station Road, Stanley, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Derby. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance at Derby. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs, Driving record endorsed with seven points.

Steven David Robinson, 34, of Thoresby Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance at Long Eaton. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

Assault

Stephen Michael Cox, 42, of Broomhill Avenue, Ilkeston. Found guilty of assault by beating at Norbert Drive, Ilkeston. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Community order to last until September 1, 2020, with 120 hours of unpaid work.