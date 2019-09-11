The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the September 12 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Drugs

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Jack Cryans, 24, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to possessing 15.9 grammes of class B drug MMB-FUBINACA. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven John Holland, 37, of Didcot Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 3.41 grammes of class A drug diamorphine. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 3.46 grammes of cocaine. No separate penalty. Admitted committing an offence during a 12 month conditional discharge order which had been imposed for two counts of possessing class C drugs. No action taken on the breach.

Callum Melvin, 26, of John Street, Eckington. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.67 grammes of class B drug MMB-FUBINACA. Fined £166 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Alison Emileen Hardy, 45, of Wren Park Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 1.89 grammes of class A drug crack cocaine. Fined £150 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Leo Charles Straker, 36, of no fixed address. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat at The Co-operative, at Littlemoor, Chesterfield. Fined £80 and must pay £25 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat at Lidl, on at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield. No separate penalty. Must pay £20 compensation. Pleaded guilty to being a relevant offender under the Sexual Offences Act who failed to comply with notification requirements in that he was of no fixed abode and he failed to register within a seven-day period at a prescribed police station. Fined £10 and must pay a £90 victim surcharge. Community order to last until September 3, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jennifer Michelle Beardsley, 34, of Station Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer acting in the execution of her functions. Fined £40 and must pay £100 compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until August 29, 2020, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Stacey Barnes, 28, of Dale Road, Matlock Bath. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the probation officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including stealing cleaning products valued at £47 belonging to Wilkinson’s and stealing cleaning products valued at £42 belonging to Wilkinsons’s. Pleaded guilty to stealing two drinks belonging to Boots. Must pay £2 compensation and an £80 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to stealing six Nescafe coffees, two suntan lotions and two Weetabix drinks belonging to the Co-operative. Must pay £45.67 compensation. Committed to prison for 14 weeks.

Christopher Paul Bullock, 27, of Station Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing fresh meat belonging to Aldi. Must pay £74.69 compensation and a £122 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for ten weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Other

Carl Anthony Sherman, 31, of King Street, Clay Cross. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend supervision twice in May and once in June. Fined £80.

Eleanor Bidmead, 21, of Thanet Street, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £100 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Cameron Jake Coulter, 28, of Deepdale, Ironville. Admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by contacting a specific person and entering a specific address. Fined £100.

Philip John Glasby, 45, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing ornaments belonging to Curious Goods. Fined £80 and must pay £15 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence during the period of a six month conditional discharge order imposed for an offence of battery. No action taken on the breach.

Jack Richard Baston, 23, of Rye Crescent, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Jeep Cherokee. Must pay £400 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assault. Must pay £100 compensation. Community order to last until September 2, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Jason Aspley, 24, of Steeping Close, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police special sergeant acting. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. Community order to last until September 2, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Kimberley Louise Wood, 32, of Rogers Avenue, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Pleaded guilty to being found drunk in public while having charge of a child. Fined £169 and must pay £200 compensation and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 4, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until September 4, 2020.

Motoring

Nick Clarke, 30, of Windsor Close, Swanwick, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £325 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Michael Robinson, 31, of Cleve Avenue, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £350 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Keith Walker, 67, of Franklin Crescent, Whitwell. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £337 and must pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Billy Lomas, 21, of William Street, Stonegravels, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined 231 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Mark Andrew Vine, 30, of Cordwell Close, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 2, 2020, with 120 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which on Racecourse Road, at Newbold, Chesterfield, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop and failed to give details. Fined £280.

William Michael Carter, 18, of Starkholmes Road, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Steep Turnpike, at Matlock. Fined £120 and must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Assault

Liam Paul Clarke, 28, of Wessington Lane, South Wingfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until March 4, 2021, with a Building Better Relationships programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until March 4, 2021.

Ronan Fowkes, 21, of Glasshouse Hill, Codnor, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to assault. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for six months.