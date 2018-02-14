The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the February 15 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Christopher Harry Lee Cheetham, 48, of Springbank Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to attending an address which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Restraining order to last until February 1, 2023.

Keane Mitchell Thorpe, 18, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to assault. Indicated a guilty plea to making a grossly offensive phone call. Must pay £100 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Convicted of an offence while a community order is in force. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of damaging a vehicle light and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Community order revoked. Committed to detention for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until February 1, 2020.

Brenda Green, 52, of Thirlmere Drive, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to four counts of contravening or failing to comply with a requirement, having been served an abatement notice, to prevent the recurring barking of dogs. Criminal Behaviour Order imposed for two years stating she shall not act in an anti-social manner or encourage another to do so within a specific area, shall not have more than one dog at her property and shall not engage in behaviour that is likely to cause harassment within a specific area. The order states she must ensure any dog at the property is supervised and does not bark excessively to cause harassment. Fined £189 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Lee Alan Turford, 32, of Nesbitt Street, Bolsover. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing garden items. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing approximately one gramme of cannabis, a controlled class B drug. No separate penalty. Found guilty of having a lock knife in public place without good reason. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Pleaded guilty to driving when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Pleaded guilty to driving when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Pleaded guilty to driving when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely diazepam, in your blood exceeded the specified limit. Disqualified from driving for 32 months. Committed to prison for six months suspended for two years with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Christopher Andrew Howell, 29, of Oak Close, Pinxton. Indicated a guilty plea to walking in Alfreton town centre which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to five counts of interfering with a vehicle with the intention of theft. Admitted committing a an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence imposed for a breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of entering an exclusion zone in Alfreton and returning to banned premises which he was prohibited from doing so by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Committed to prison for 17 weeks.

James Gary Spooner, 51, of St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to making direct contact with someone which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Must pay £100 compensation. Community order to last until August 5, 2019, with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until February 5, 2020.

Dean Michael Green, 37, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to begging in public. No separate penalty. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence including damaging a cell by defecating on the floor, possessing class B drug MMB FUBINACA. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 14 weeks. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 5F-MDMB-PINACA MMB FUBINACA, a class B drug. No separate penalty.

Theft

Leah Cara Toni Jade Hayden, 26, of The Crescent, Brimington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing clothing belonging to Primark. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a blood pressure monitor valued at £129.99 belonging to Boots. Must pay £50 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two blood pressure monitors and hair conditioner valued at £97.47 belonging to Boots. Committed to prison for six weeks.

Lisa Jayne Morris, 40, of Central Walk, Brimington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of stealing food from Tesco, stealing leggings belonging to Poundland, stealing clothing belonging to Primark, stealing grocery and alcohol goods belonging to Tesco, stealing two bottles of alcoholic spirits belonging to Aldi and failing to surrender to custody. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat and alcohol valued at £119.70 belonging to Morrisons. Must pay £23 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing meats belonging to Aldi. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Chantell Watts, 41, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of Champagne valued at £95 belonging to Sainsburys, on Nottingham Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Pleaded guilty to stealing clothing valued at £27.96 belonging to Lidl, on Chapel Street, Ripley. Must pay £48 compensation including an offence taken into consideration, and a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed an offence while subject to a two year conditional discharge for two thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the conditional discharge of stealing chocolate and cheese belonging to Tesco and stealing groceries and alcohol belonging to Morrisons. Committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Requirement.

Motoring

Martin Wayne Hays, 50, of Copenhagen Road, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle and trailer when the registration mark assigned to the vehicle was not fixed to the rear of the vehicle in a manner prescribed by regulations. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Damon Coles, 43, of Chapel Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. Found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath during an investigation when he was suspected of being in charge of a vehicle. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £260 costs. Driving record endorsed with ten points. Given a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours’ unpaid work.

Callum Michael Meades, 19, of Sherwood Avenue, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £184 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Fernando Gheorghe Balan, 19, of Shirland Street, Chesterfield. Convicted of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Convicted of using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.