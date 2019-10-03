The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the October 3 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Kevin Archie Beastall, 26, of Ward Close, Wirksworth, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Soni Thekkedathu, 41, of Main Road, Morton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Community order to last until September 19, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Levi Johnson, 18, of Garden Avenue, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner. Community order to last until September 23, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £945.90 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Gareth David White, 38, of Peasehill, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Community order to last until September 23, 2020, with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Other

Gerald Douglas Sharrod, 60, of Park View, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Found guilty of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment by trying to contact a specific person by mobile phone. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £360 costs. Found guilty of persistently making use of a public electronic communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety. Community order to last until June 19, 2020, with a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Kevin Robert Tailby, 48, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of class C drug Gabapentin. Must pay a £21 victim surcharge and £40 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Chesterfield magistrates’ court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Wayne Trevor Elloway, 30, of Ford Street, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Must pay £60 costs. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of taking a Ford Fiesta vehicle without the consent of the owner and after the vehicle was taken damage was caused to the vehicle. The court also cited additional aggravating factors including injury to a person, damage to a fence and damage to a Skoda Citigo. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Billy Marcus John Gayles, 26, of Stand Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment and a Building Better Relationships session. No adjudication. Order varied with 20 additional hours of unpaid work. Original requirements are to continue including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an unpaid work. Must pay £60 costs.

Kelly Marion Gregory, 33, of Oakdale Road, Pinxton, Alfreton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an appointment with a responsible probation officer and failing to comply with a curfew requirement. Order to continue. Fined £60 and must pay £60 costs.

Lisa Jayne Morris, 42, of Devonshire Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing gin and chocolates valued at £24.60 belonging to Tesco. Pleaded guilty to stealing perfume and Blueray films valued at £134 belonging to Tesco Extra. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol and food stuffs belonging to Tesco. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Also dealt with for another offence which was subject to the community order of stealing food and drink valued at £5.40 belonging to Lidl. No separate penalty.

Kevin Smith, 60, of Kingsley Avenue, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea as a relevant offender under the Sexual Offences Act to failing to comply with notification requirements in that he moved address and failed to register the change within three days. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Alison Jane Chabloz-Tyrer, 55, of Town Lane, Charlesworth, Glossop. Proved she failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended prison sentence order by failing to comply with a Prohibited Activity Requirement. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including the following convictions. Sending by means of an electronic communications network a video performance of a song that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. Causing to be sent by means of an electronic communications a song entitled Nemo’s Anti-Semetic Universe, performed at the London Forum via her blog, which was grossly offensive or of an indecent or menacing character. Causing to be sent by means of electronic communications a song entitled Survivors, performed at the London Forum via her blog, that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. Suspended prison sentence order implemented as a sentence of eight weeks of custody. Must pay £170 costs.

Assault

Ayshea Leanne Pirie, 33, of Springfield Road, Barlow, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until September 23, 2021.

Christopher Turner, 34, of Chestnut Court, Cromford, Matlock. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer in the exercise of his functions by beating. Indicated a guilty plea to being a relevant offender under the Sexual Offences Act who failed to comply with notification requirements after he was released from prison by failing to register at a prescribed police station within three days. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.

Darren Michael Morton, 51, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to four counts of using threatening behaviour. Pleaded guilty to sending three voice messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. Pleaded guilty to being drunk in a public place and to acting in a way likely to cause harassment which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Theft

Diane Lake, 61, of Trevorrow Crescent, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing various childrenswear, sleepwear, summer clothing and food valued at £304.29 belonging to Marks and Spencer. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.