Knife convict on the run from Derbyshire prison has 'mom' tattooed on right arm

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a convict who has absconded from a Derbyshire prison.

21-year-old Aiden Morrissey left the open prison on Sunday (November 17).

He was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court in February 2017 and sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison for wounding with intent and possessing a blade in public.

He is white, 5ft 10ins tall and has grey eyes and brown hair. He has the word ‘mom’ tattooed on his right arm.

His home address is in Birmingham.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, do not approach him, instead contact police immediately on 101, quoting reference number 19*561817.

