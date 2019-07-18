Homeless mum-of-five stole hundreds of pounds of booze from Derbyshire store as gifts for family

A shoplifter who stole hundreds of pounds of booze to say thanks to family who had been looking after her while she was homeless has been fined.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 10 how Mary Keenan, 38, of no fixed abode, stole £346 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury’s, on Nottingham Road, Ripley.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “This defendant with another female entered the Sainsbury’s, at Ripley, on June 15, with shopping bags and placed items in the bags and left the store and staff followed them.

“The bags were thrown down and they were followed and subsequently detained by police.”

The shopping bags were foil-lined - which is a system used to stop security alarms from sounding - and £346 worth of alcohol was taken, according to Mr Hollett.

Traveller Keenan claimed to police she had originally gone to Sainsbury’s just to buy food with a friend and she did not know the bag she had was foil-lined and she stole the booze to give as presents to family.

Mr Hollett added that the other female was dealt with an out-of-court disposal.

Mother-of-five Keenan, who has a care-of address on Nash Road, Great Horwood, Buckinghamshire, pleaded guilty to the theft.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Keenan does have relevant previous convictions but the most recent is three years-old.

He added: “At the time of this offence there was not perhaps hardship but there was turmoil.”

Mr Meakin said the address she gave to the court was a Traveller site and she was visiting family but was left temporarily homeless and she was staying at various sites.

Keenan went to Ripley, according to Mr Meakin, and family have been helping her with places to stay and to pay back their generosity she wanted to give them some alcohol.

Mr Meakin said: “She knows what she has done is wrong and is sorry and has expressed her remorse.”

Magistrates fined Keenan £80 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.