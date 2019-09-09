Homeless man is given a chance after he breached a Chesterfield town centre ban

A homeless man who breached a Chesterfield town centre ban has been given a community order in an effort to help him sort out his life.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 4 how Darren Marples, 51, of no fixed address, was found by police on Beetwell Street, Chesterfield, despite being subject to a Criminal behaviour Order banning him from the area.

Prosecuting solicitor Katie Hamill said volunteers at the Crooked Spire Church, on St Mary’s Walk, Chesterfield, complained to police that Marples was sat on a grassed area near the main door and they knew he was subject to a town centre ban.

Mrs Hamill added that Marples tried to stay calm but kept walking on Church Way and eventually he was approached by police on Beetwell Street and he was arrested for breaching his CRIMBO.

The court heard that Marples has previously breached his CRIMBO four times including in February and March and twice in May.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Marples is also still under licence after he was released early from a custodial sentence.

However, Mr Lau explained that Marples is not due to be recalled to prison because the latest breach of the CRIMBO had not involved any aggravating features such as aggressive behaviour.

Marples admitted breaching his CRIMBO on September 3 after he was found on Beetwell Street after he was prohibited from being in that area.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Mr Lau explained Marples lost his address after he was released from prison and he had no food, clothing or money and he had been seeking help but he had an order banning him from the town centre.

Magistrates sentenced Marples to a six month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with support from the probation service.

He was also ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge.

Marples told the court that he had reached a turning point in his life and he had come off heroin and he had calmed down.