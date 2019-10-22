HGV driver who was four times drink-drive limit in South Normanton banned from road

A lorry driver arrested for being over four times the drink-drive limit in South Normanton has been banned from the roads.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted on Thursday night after stopping the HGV at around 7.24pm.
The driver provided a reading of 149, over four times the legal limit of 35.
And the team have now tweeted again to confirm that he has been dealt with in court.
They said: "Court Result. Veronel Stefan, 42 of Macin, Romania, guilty of drink driving. 28 months disqualification from driving (in the UK), fine £730, costs £85, surcharge £73. #Fatal4 #DontDrinkDrive"
