Have you seen missing Derbyshire teen Shannon?

Derbyshire Police is appealing for information after a 16-year-old teenager went missing from Normanton.

A police statement said: "Sixteen-year-old Shannon was last seen in Normanton on Saturday evening.

"She was last seen wearing, black leggings, black trainers and a grey jacket. Shannon is 5ft 6ins, slim and with long dark hair which was worn down at the time of leaving.

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has seen her, or knows of Shannon’s whereabouts.

"If you have any information please get in contact in the following ways:

"Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

"Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

"Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

"Phone – call us on 101.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."