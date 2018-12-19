Have you seen missing Amber Valley man Joseph?

Concerns are growing for a 29-year-old man who has gone missing from the Amber Valley area.

Joseph Bates was last seen on Tuesday, December 11.

Where is Joseph?

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. He has short, mousey brown hair and blue eyes.

Joseph has a tattoo of a star on his right hand and the word ‘raw’ on his left hand.

He has links to Smalley, Heanor and Shipley Park, as well as to the Nottingham area.

If you have seen Joseph, or know of his whereabouts, call 101 quoting reference number 1246 of December 18.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.