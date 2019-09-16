Hand in your knives to Derbyshire Police as part of Operation Sceptre this week

Derbyshire residents will be able to hand over any unwanted or prohibited knives during a number of dedicated knife crime awareness surgeries this week.

Derbyshire Police's safer neighbourhood teams will be providing stations in Swanwick and Somercotes today (Monday, September 16) and at Riddings Park and Alfreton tomorrow (September 17).

They have been set up as part of the police's work in supporting the national policing initiative, Operation Sceptre, and the continued fight against knife crime.

A range of activities are taking place across the county this week, but the force's work to reduce knife crime in Derbyshire is not restricted to one-week of the year and the actions it are taking this week form part of our year-round response: Project Zao.

Anyone who wants to give in a bladed object today or tomorrow should make sure the object is wrapped up and safely transported out of view. The mobile collection points will be held on:

Monday September 16

10am – 11am: Steampacket Car Park, Swanwick

30am – 12.30pm: Co-op Car Park, Somercotes

Tuesday September 16

10am – 11am: Riddings Park

30am – 12.30pm: Tesco Car Park, Alfreton

As well as being able to surrender any knives, the team will also be setting up some educational sessions around knife crime to young people between the ages of ten and 16 years old, and they would like to hear from any parents or carers who feel their child may benefit.

Officers have been visiting local schools to talk to young people about the risks and potential consequences of carrying knives, and so these sessions will be held especially for those who may have missed them.

PC Lauren Shurki, of the Somercotes and Riddings Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, has been helping to set up the mobile surrender initiative.

She said: “Although there have been knife surrenders set up in Derbyshire during recent months, people in the Alfreton area have told us that they have found it difficult to travel to the surrender bins. This idea is all about making it easier and more accessible for people to hand over any knives safely.

“Our area continues to experience low levels of knife crime and we are pleased to be able to support Operation Sceptre to offer reassurance to our community that we take a very strong stance on knife crime here in the Alfreton area, alongside our colleagues throughout the county.”