'Great news' as Government announces 85 new police officers for Derbyshire

Police chiefs have welcomed a Government announcement that 85 new police officers will be recruited in Derbyshire.

The announcement - which was made earlier this week - coincided with a visit to Derbyshire by Kit Malthouse MP, the Minister of State for Crime, Policing and the Fire Service.

Peter Goodman, Derbyshire Constabulary's Chief Constable, said: "I am very pleased with the uplift we can expect in Derbyshire, it’s great news for the county.

"For the first time in almost a generation, we will see the number of police officers we have available to us grow significantly.

"I met with the policing minister and we had a positive discussion about the uplift in officer numbers."

Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, added: "While I welcome this announcement, it still leaves us some way short of the numbers we had in 2010.

"I have been calling on the Government for additional resources for Derbyshire Constabulary for a long time and it is clear that they have realised the imperative of our argument.

"These extra officers, plus the new recruits already on the streets as a result of my budget this year, will undoubtedly help to boost police service delivery.

"But we are now urgently seeking clarification on the funding arrangements which will unlock our ability to physically start recruitment.

"The sooner we get this information the sooner we will see extra feet on the beat.

"I discussed my concerns with the minister who said he would take my views back to the Government."