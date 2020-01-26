Fundraiser launched in memory of tragic footballer and 'exceptional talent' Jordan Sinnott

A fundraiser has been launched in memory of Matlock Town footballer Jordan Sinnott, who passed away yesterday.

25-year-old Jordan, who was on loan at Matlock Town from Alfreton Town, and formerly played for Chesterfield FC, was left fighting for his life in hospital after an incident in Retford, Nottinghamshire on Friday night (January 24).

Jordan Sinnott passed away aged just 25.

Tragically, just after 7pm the following day, he passed away.

Alfreton Town have since set up a Just Giving page which is hoped will raise funds for a memorial along with a donation for Jordan’s devastated loved ones.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We would like to send our sincere condolences to all of Jordan's family and friends at this sad time by raising donations to commemorate his life.

“Jordan was a model footballer and an exceptional talent during his time at the Impact Arena. He always had a smile on his face and will be missed by all.”

Nottinghamshire Police have launched a murder investigation in connection with the young footballer’s death.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Nottinghamshire Police first attended the Dominie Cross public house in Grove Street, Retford following a report of a group of up to eight men and women having been involved in a disturbance in the pub car park just after 11.25pm on Friday.

“Officers were later called to assist ambulance crews who were attempting to treat Mr Sinnott, a footballer with Matlock Town Football Club, after he was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident at around 2am in the town’s Market Place.

“Mr Sinnott had remained in hospital since the time of the incident, where he was receiving treatment for a suspected fractured skull. He died in hospital just before 6pm on Saturday 25 January, surrounded by his family.”

Heartfelt tributes have flooded in for the 25-year-old.

The manager of Chesterfield FC, John Pemberton said: "On behalf of everyone connected to our fantastic club, we are all deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Jordan Sinnott. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and everyone connected to him."