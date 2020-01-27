Detectives have now charged one man and arrested a fourth after launching a murder investigation into the death of young footballer Jordan Sinnott.

Three men in total have now been arrested on suspicion of murder following the 25-year-old’s death after an assault in Market Place, Retford, in the early hours of Saturday (January 25).

(Left) Police cordoned off an area of Market Place, Retford- picture by SWNS (Right) Footballer Jordan Sinnott, who played for Matlock Town, died in an incident in the town on Friday.

A fourth man, aged 27, who was arrested on Saturday, has now been charged with grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm in connection with a separate assault which is now understood to have taken place after Mr Sinnott was fatally assaulted.

Connor Woodcock, of Beehive Street, Retford, is due to appear before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today.

Two other men were injured in the later assaults, with a 27-year-old man sustaining a suspected broken nose and a 44-year old man receiving a suspected broken jaw.

Mr Sinnott, who formerly played for Chesterfield FC and was on loan at Matlock Town FC from Alftreton Town FC, had remained in hospital since the time of the incident.

He died in hospital just before 6pm on Saturday, surrounded by his family.

Nottinghamshire Police first attended the Dominie Cross public house in Grove Street, Retford following a report of a group of up to eight men and women having been involved in a disturbance in the pub car park just after 11.25pm on Friday, January 24.

Detectives do not now believe that this incident is connected to Mr Sinnott's death.

Officers were later called to assist ambulance crews who were attempting to treat Mr Sinnott after he was found unconscious following a subsequent incident at around 2am in the town’s Market Place.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, who is leading the investigation, said: "I would like to thank the community for the response to our appeals yesterday, which has been really helpful. We still need to hear from anyone who has not yet come forward. Any piece of information they can give, however small it seems, could be vital.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show the assault of a man at a train station. I can confirm that this video is not connected to the death of Jordan Sinnott."