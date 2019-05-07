Foul-mouthed nuisance neighbour is fined after an abusive outburst in a Derbyshire street

An abusive, nuisance neighbour with a drink problem has been fined after she was caught shouting and swearing in the street.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 2 how Zoe Massie, 44, of Pool Close, Pinxton, was causing a disturbance when a neighbour told her to return to her home but she became abusive and insulting towards her neighbours.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “It is an offence from April 27 which occurred about 5pm and there are statements from various neighbours on Pool Close, Pinxton.

“They described this defendant as one of their neighbours and when she first moved in everything was fine but things deteriorated and she became loud and consumed alcohol and when she did this it resulted in incidents.”

Mr Hollett added that some neighbours were in their living room when they heard a knock on a window and they saw the defendant and could hear a disturbance in the street.

Another neighbour told Massie to go back to her home, according to Mr Hollett, but the defendant was swearing at them and being abusive.

Mr Hollett said Massie was arrested by police wearing a body-worn video camera which showed the defendant shouting and swearing.

Jobless Massie, who has a criminal record and is subject to a conditional discharge, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour after the incident.

Defence solicitor Robert Sowter said Massie has mental health issues with anxiety and depression and when she stops taking medication she self-medicates with alcohol.

Mr Sowter added that Massie had moved to the area to be closer to a relative and hopes to move again to be even closer to the relative.

Magistrates fined Massie £80 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.