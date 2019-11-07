Foul-mouthed drink-driver apologises for insulting police after he was caught over limit

A foul-mouthed drink-driver who was tracked down by police after a tip-off has been banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 4 how Jack Arthur Clegg, 48, of Chester Street, Chesterfield, was followed by police after he left Tesco, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, after a tip-off that he might be a drink-driver.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A police officer was on duty just after 3am and a report was received that a driver of a vehicle had come out of Tesco and he appeared to be in drink.

“The officer drove to the home address of the registered keeper to see if he could see the vehicle and when he travelled along Saltergate he saw the vehicle.”

Mrs Allsop added the police officer followed and monitored the vehicle until it went into and stopped in a service station forecourt and was found to be smelling of alcohol.

When Clegg was asked to take a drink-drive breath test, according to Mrs Allsop, he offered his keys and used foul language and insulted the officer.

Mrs Allsop added that Clegg told police he had been drink-driving for years and he had consumed about ten pints and he did not care and he would tell the court why he does not care.

Clegg, who has a previous drink-driving conviction, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Ashgate Road, Chesterfield.

The court heard he registered 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said Clegg has mental health difficulties and alcohol issues.

Mr Gittins told a subsequent sentencing hearing on November 6: “He wishes to offer apologies for the way he spoke to officers and he is thoroughly ashamed about his language.”

Clegg is a “long-term alcoholic”, according to Mr Gittins, and he has been staying in supported accommodation with a bar and he had gone into the town centre and went to get cigarettes.

Mr Gittins added that Clegg has also lost his job after he had been given notice because he had been attending work smelling of alcohol.

Magistrates sentenced Clegg to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an Alcohol Treatment Requirement.

He was also disqualified from driving for 40 months and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.