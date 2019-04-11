Expensive fishing trip for illegal Derbyshire angler

An Alfreton man has been ordered to pay fines and costs of more than £800 after he was caught fishing without a licence.

Mark Lee, 58, of Mathers Grave Lane, Brackenfield, Alfreton, appeared before Northampton magistrates where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Lee was charged with fishing without a licence after he was seen fishing at Carsington Water, near Ashbourne, on October 5 last year, by an Environment Agency enforcement officer.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “An annual fishing licence costs just £30, yet a small number of anglers continue to flout the law and risk prosecution for fishing without a licence and breaching byelaws in place to protect fish stocks.

“It’s important anglers have a licence before fishing; the money from licences is invested into England’s fisheries and rivers; improving the sport of angling.

“Anglers should also ensure that they are familiar with our byelaws, which are available on the Environment Agency web pages.”