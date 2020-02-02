Drunk driver's flees scene after car rolls down Ripley embankment and lands on roof

All emergency services were scrambled to assist a car which had gone down a Ripley embankment the missing driver was late found drunk by the police helicopter.

Last night at 11pm emergency services were called a single vehicle collision on the A38 South to A610 Ripley.

The car was left abandoned on its roof

Firefighters from Alfreton and Ripley attended and a Derbsyhire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “One car was found to be down a ditch on its roof, no persons were found. The scene was left with the police.”

Speaing after the event a spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “It was a single vehicle collision, car down the embankment. All emergency services deployed to find the car empty. Serious concern for the welfare of the driver so the National Police Air Service Midlands helicopter attended who find him and the driver gives them the middle finger. He ws drunk and arrested. Don’t drink and drive.”

The crumpled car after rolling down an embankment