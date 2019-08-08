Drug-driver is banned from the road after she was caught by police on the M1 motorway

A drug-driver who was caught on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire over the limit for cannabis has been banned from the road for two years.

Chante Mia James, 21, had broken down on the M1, at Barlborough, on March 17, when she was caught by police, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Pictured is the M1 motorway in Derbyshire.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said James originally provided false identification details to police before they found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and she failed a drug swipe.

James, of Dykes Hall Place, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to exceeding the drug-drive limit for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol after she registered 6.9 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood when the legal limit is 2 microgrammes.

The defendant, who has a provisional driving licence, also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

Emma Eardley, defending, said James uses cannabis to help with anxiety.

Magistrates remitted the case for sentencing at Sheffield magistrates’ court where James was fined £150 on August 7 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James was also banned from driving for two years.