Driver in stolen car arrested in Derbyshire after being found with drugs and 'long stick with hook on end'

Derbyshire Roads Police arrested the driver of a stolen car and found they were in possession of drugs and 'a long stick with a hook on the end'.

Police said the vehicle was stolen in a burglary and then used in a robbery.

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

The driver gave the car a 'quick blast' in an attempt to escape but then 'thinks better of it'.

"In possession of drugs and a long stick with a hook on the end, draw your own conclusions," Derbyshire Roads Police said.

The driver was spotted in Langley Mill before continuing into Nottinghamshire.