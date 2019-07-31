Drink-driver lost control of car listening to England winning World Cup cricket tournament

An excited motorist was listening to the England team’s World Cup cricket victory on the radio when he lost control of his car and was caught drink-driving.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 30 how Andrew Lodge, 56, of Brackens Lane, Barlborough, had been on the A6135 at Barlborough when he was spotted swerving towards a kerb.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said police stopped Lodge and he provided a positive drink-drive breath test. Lodge pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit after the incident on July 15 when he registered 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the limit is 35 microgrammes. Michael Conlan, defending, said Lodge had been listening to the World Cup and had been excited after England won.

Mr Conlan added Lodge has lost his job as a mortgage adviser due to an anticipated drink-drive ban.

Magistrates fined Lodge £392 and ordered him to pay a £39 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also banned from driving for 20 months.