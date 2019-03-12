Drink-driver loses work after he was caught over the limit by police

A boozed-up motorist has temporarily lost work after he was caught drink-driving by police.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 27 how Sean Bunting, 50, of Poppy Fields Close, Matlock, was caught drink-driving in a BMW 3 Series on Dale Road, at Matlock.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Matt Evans said: “Officers received information in the early hours of February 9 that a male was intoxicated while driving a BMW 3 Series and they commenced searches in Matlock and they located the BMW on Dale Road.

“And they followed the vehicle until it stopped.”

Bunting failed a roadside breath test and later registered 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, according to Mr Evans.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said the roadside reading was 54 microgrammes of alcohol and he registered 63 microgrammes at the police station.

Bunting has worked as a pre-cast concrete worker for over 20 years and he goes to one site at Ripley and he has worked up and down the country, according to Mr Strelley.

Mr Strelley said: “As a result, losing his licence will mean losing his employment. His position of employment will be left open to him but he can only work there once he regains his driving licence.”

Magistrates fined Bunting £400 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Bunting was also disqualified from driving for 15 months but this ban can be reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.