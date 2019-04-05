Do not approach this man - Derbyshire police warn

Police have released an image of a Derbyshire man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault.

Officers want to talk to Danny Jordan, 27, from Alfreton about the allegation.

Danny Jordan

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "If you see Danny, please do not approach him and call 999 immediately."

Anyone who has seen Danny, or has any information, is asked to contact police, quoting reference number 19*132992 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.