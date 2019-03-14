Disqualified drug driver arrested in Codnor

A 26-year-old drug driver has been arrested after he was found driving while disqualified and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis in Codnor.

He was arrested by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit on High Street, Codnor after driving with false licence plates, and was arrested outside the Tesco Express store.

He has been released pending further investigation, and his car has been seized by police.

A spokesman said: “The incident happened at about 9.30am this morning (March 14) in High Street, Codnor near the Tesco Express.

“A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and while under the influence of drugs.

“He tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis.

“The man was released pending further investigation and his car has been seized.” A tweet from the Roads Policing Unit added: “Codnor. The admin Sgt has been out. Whilst enroute to buy yet another label maker and a coffee he’s detected a disqualified, drugged up driver in a car on cloned plates. Arrested and car #Seized.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

Three arrested after two bikes stolen outside Ollerton supermarkets

Who’s been up before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Notts sex pest who harassed women on Robin Hood Line is sentenced