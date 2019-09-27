Dispersal order in force in Pinxton this weekend as fair comes to area

A dispersal place has been put in place for Pinxton this weekend to help police target anti-social behaviour while the fair is in the area.

It will run from 6pm tonight (Friday) until 10am on Sunday and will cover the area around the Wharf Road recreation ground, including Victoria Road, Wharf Road, Town Street and Church Street East.

The order allows police to disperse people from the area concerned, and if they are involved in instances of anti-social behaviour, take anyone under 16 back to their home.

It also enables officers and PCSOs to break up groups of two or more people who they believe could cause trouble and direct them to leave the designated area for 24 hours.

Officers from the South Normanton and Pinxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out patrols during the event.

Inspector Dave Parker, who is in charge of policing in the Amber Valley, said: “Due to concerns of anti-social behaviour and disorder I have authorised a dispersal order for parts of the Pinxton area this weekend.

“While the fair is currently in the village it is likely there will be an increase in visitors and also in the number of families and children attending the area, and it I want to make sure that our officers have all the powers available to them to deal with anti-social behaviour quickly and effectively, should anyone feel intent on causing it.”

Insp Parker added: “Officers from our local Safer Neighbourhood policing teams will be out on patrol, and helping to ensure the event is safe and enjoyable for all, and I would reassure residents and visitors that anyone who comes to the area to cause disruption can expect to be dealt with robustly.”