Derbyshire thug is warned courts will not tolerate spitting at police officers

A boozed-fuelled man has admitted he has alcohol problems after he assaulted a police officer, damaged a wall and used threatening behaviour.

Clive Osborne, 50, of West Gate, Long Eaton, assaulted a police officer who had been trying to escort him from his father’s home at Alfreton after he had been behaving in a rowdy manner, Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard.

The defendant also smashed an information board and a wall two days later at NHS support unit Boden House, on West Gate, where Osborne is living and he was found outside shouting and swearing.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, told the hearing on September 10: “Police attended Osborne’s father’s address and the defendant was there and he was in drink and was slurring his words and his father wanted him removed because he was rowdy and was refusing to leave. An officer stated Osborne was saying ‘I am going to knock you all out’ and he was being aggressive and he was told this is ‘daft’ and ‘don’t say that’ and ‘all anyone wants to do is take you home’.”

Mrs Allsop added Osborne calmed down but punched an ironing board and as he was being escorted from the property he warned an officer to get off him and raised his hand. The officer was fearful of an assault, according to Mrs Allsop, and took Osborne to the floor before the defendant spat at him.

Osborne told police he felt ashamed after he had been show video footage of the incident. He pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer on August 25 and pleaded guilty to causing damage and using threatening behaviour on August 27.

He admitted committing the offences while he was subject to a conditional discharge imposed for being drunk-and-disorderly in Alfreton.

Ben Strelley, defending, said Osborne has mental health difficulties. Osborne’s case was adjourned until September 10 when he was sentenced to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with rehabilitation and alcohol treatment requirements and a six-week curfew. He must pay a £60 fine, £116 compensation, a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Osborne: “The court will not tolerate anyone spitting at a police officer. If you speak in a civilised way to a police officer they will tell you they would rather be hit in the face than be spat at and they find it foul and disgusting and so do I and it will be met with custodial sentences.”

District Judge Davison warned Osborne that any breach of his suspended custodial sentence would bring him back to court and would mean prison.

Osborne told the court: “I an ashamed of myself and I understand the sentence and it won’t happen again.”