Derbyshire residents warned about new TV licence scam

Derbyshire residents have been warned about a new scam claiming that you may be eligible for a refund on your TV licence.

A 'Phishing Alert' was sent out by online company Action Fraud warning of the scam, which suggests that you may be entitled to the refund and that you can redeem it via an external link.

A copy of the scam email.

The scam, which is via email, will suggest that you have "invalid account details", where you will then get redirected to a page which attempts to steal your personal information.

The Action Fraud warning said: "We've seen a rise in reports about fake TV licencing emails claiming to offer refunds.

"The emails state that the refund cannot be processed to due 'invalid account details'.

"The links provided in the emails lead to phishing websites designed to steal personal and financial details.

"Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it is a scam.

"Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text."