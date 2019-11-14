Derbyshire residents urged to 'be vigilant' and 'stay safe' amid further flood fears

Residents and businesses in flood risk areas across Derbyshire are being warned to take extra care and be vigilant due to the risk of further flooding in the county.

Although river levels in parts of the county have fallen since the weekend, more rain is forecast this afternoon and into the evening.

As the ground is saturated there is a 'risk of flooding' in low lying areas in Grindleford, Ashford-in-the-Water and Darley Bridge.

Other areas affected by flooding at the end of last week are also warned to be on alert, as the situation may change due to the anticipated amount of rain and a yellow weather warning from the Met Office.

Derbyshire County Council staff are liaising with partner agencies across the county, and its road workers have been visiting all major roads in the county to clear drains and small patches of flooding.

It comes after countless homes, businesses and schools were devastated by flooding last week as the county was battered by heavy rain over four days.

Matlock was badly affected by the floods.

Advice to residents from the county council includes:

• Sign up to receive flood alerts from the Environment Agency (EA) – www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk

• Find out how to protect your property from flooding at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/flooding

• Don’t drive or walk through floodwater

• Stock up on sandbags. Find out where you can get them at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/sandbags or make your own using old pillow cases or carrier bags filled with sand or earth

• Keep a list of useful numbers such as your insurance company and the EA’s Floodline number 0845 988 1188

• Make a flood kit to include a torch, battery or wind up radio, regular medicine, rubber gloves and your insurance documents

• Make sure you know where to turn off your gas and electricity supplies

There are still several roads closed because of the floods last week.

READ MORE: 'DANGER TO LIFE' AND 'MORE FLOODING' POSSIBLE AS WEATHER WARNING SOUNDED FOR DERBYSHIRE



This list is updated when roads are closed, or re-opened so please check before travelling and do not drive into flood water or drive on roads that are closed:

Derbyshire Dales

• Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club - closed because of a landslip and likely to remain so for some time.

• Park Lane, Rodsley, Ashbourne - closed because of flood damage.

North East Derbyshire and Bolsover

• Birkin Lane, Wingerworth – road closed at junctions of Pearce Lane, Bolehill Lane and Malthouse Lane because of flooding caused by a water leak

• Buttermilk Lane, Shuttlewood - closed because of damage to a bridge and likely to remain so for some time.

• Gashouse Lane, Eckington - closed because of damage to the road from flooding.

Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Erewash

• Heage Lane, Etwall - closed because of flooding.

• B5010 Main Road, Borrowash to Thulston - closed because of flooding.

• Ingleby Lane, Swarkestone - closed because of flooding

• Church Lane, Barrow upon Trent.

READ MORE: LATEST ROAD CLOSURES- ADDITIONAL ROAD CLOSED IN DERBYSHIRE AFTER 'ROCK FALL'