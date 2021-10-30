Derbyshire Police warn of Whatsapp scam targeting the elderly

Elderly people are being targeted by cyber criminals who send Whatsapp

In the texts – often giving sons’ and daughters’ correct names – crooks posing as victims’ offspring say they have damaged, lost or had their phone stolen.

They then go on to ask for money – saying their change in phone number means they temporarily can't access their usual online banking.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “Always verify requests in person or verbally to ensure you are speaking to the person that you think you are.”

In another Whatsapp swindle con artists have a verification code sent to the victim then, again, impersonating friends or family, claim to be messaging from a different number and trying to reset their account.

The scammers say while requesting a verification code they entered the target’s number by mistake and ask if they can forward the code to them.

Once they have a target’s code they are able to access their account and launch attacks on other people – as well as having access all their WhatsApp messages.

Messages sent will appear to contacts to come from the victim.

Derbyshire Police advise: “Never disclose or share a verification code sent to you by WhatsApp - or indeed any platform, no matter how convincing the request.

"If you have already shared a code change the settings on your account to turn on two-step verification.

"To do this, open the app, click on the three dots, go to settings, account, two-step verification – this will require you to create a six digit PIN code.”