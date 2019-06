Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Anyone with any information on any of the incidents should call police on 101.

1. ALLEGED OFFENCE: Theft On May 22, a man grabbed someone else's cash from an ATM at a store on Glamorgan Way, Church Gresley, and ran off. Ref no: 19000262671.

2. ALLEGED OFFENCE: Criminal damage On May 27, a man punched the front window pane of a shop on Lordsmill Street, Chesterfield, which caused damage. Ref no: 19000271576.

3. ALLEGED OFFENCE: Theft On May 7, a man entered a store on Low Pavement, Chesterfield, selected items of clothing then stuffed them down his trousers and left without paying. Ref no: 19000232159.

4. ALLEGED OFFENCE: Theft On May 27, a man entered a store on Littlemoor, Newbold, and filled his bag with items. He left without paying. Ref no: 19000270907.

