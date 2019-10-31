With many families out trick or treating tonight Derbyshire Police have reminded people to follow their top tips to keep everyone safe this Halloween.

A force spokesperson said: "We hope you have a safe, fun and enjoyable night. Enjoy the celebrations, keep each other safe, and respect those that don’t want to take part."

Derbyshire Police's top tips for a safe Halloween

Tips for a fun night:



* Respect people with ‘No Trick or Treater’ signs in their windows. Only approach houses that have decorations up to show they are happy to take part in the tradition.



*Consider calling at houses where you know the occupants, rather than strangers



*Stay in a group and look out for one another



*Remember road safety and consider wearing something bright over Halloween costumes



*Don’t scare or hurt others – the festivities aren’t for everyone, so respect those that don’t want to get involved.



*If you do see any anti social behaviour taking place tonight, you can either call 101 to report it to us, or send a private message to this page. If it is an emergency, always call 999.



*Be safe, be seen, and be sensible.

