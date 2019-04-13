Derbyshire Police on buses will be filming cars in a bid to catch danger drivers using their phones at the wheel on the M1

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit are to go undercover as part of the national campaign to crack down on drivers using mobile phones at the wheel.

Police will be on the lookout in their vehicles, carrying out roadside checks, and using an unmarked HGV to check on drivers using the motorway and dual carriageways across Derbyshire.

And for the first time, officers will be climbing on a bus so they can get a better view of motorists using their phones while driving through the city and towns.

A police spokesman said: "We will be filming drivers from the bus and HGV, and anyone we spot will have their details recorded and can expect a letter through the post detailing the prosecution.

"We'll also be asking drivers with dashcam devices to send us any footage they have of motorists using their phones while at the wheel."

Anyone caught faces an immediate six point licence endorsement, a £200 fine, and could face driving bans and further prosecution.

As a result, drivers can expect a hike in their insurance premiums at the very least.

A police spokesman added: "This campaign is just one part of our efforts to keep roads across Derbyshire safe for all road users. We do it all year round anyway - we're just having an increased focus on it for a few weeks.

"And rest assured, this operation features only a few of our officers. We'll still be tackling every other type of crime and protecting our communities, just as we do every other day of the year."