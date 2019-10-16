Derbyshire Police officer 'slashed' with knife while arresting robbery suspect

A Derbyshire Police officer has been hospitalised after he was slashed with a knife while arresting a robbery suspect.

Derbyshire Police were called to the area of Slack Lane in Derby just before 10pm yesterday, Monday, October 15, after a man was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone in the street.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and robbery.

Shortly after, two of officers found a man matching the description of the suspect and attempted to detain him.

However, during that attempt, one of the officers was slashed to the head with a knife. He was taken to hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and robbery. He remains in police custody this morning.

Detectives investigating both the robbery and the alleged assault are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Police would particularly like to hear from anyone who lives in the Slack Lane and Brough Street area who has private CCTV footage that may assist in inquiries.

Similarly, if anyone was driving in the area with a dashcam device around the time of the incident, please get in touch with police.

Chief Constable, Peter Goodman has said: “Yesterday one of our brave officers attended a report of a street robbery, he was then assaulted with a knife.

“Despite this assault the officer managed to detain the man until his colleagues arrived.

“I am extremely proud of his and his colleagues bravery and commitment to protecting the public, but I am very worried that there are people who are prepared to attack police officers who quite simply carrying out their duties.

“I am also deeply saddened that this has happened at a time when we have a symbol of peace, in the form of the knife angel, attracting visitors and starting conversations about knife crime throughout the city of Derby and the wider county.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about the incident to contact us without delay.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.