Derbyshire police launch investigation after young man attacked

Police investigating the assault of a 24-year-old man in Ripley are asking for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place close to the Cock Inn in Church Street at around 1am on Saturday.

The victim was allegedly assaulted by two men - one smashed a glass over his head and he was then kicked and punched to the head and body.

The two men then ran off in the direction of Grosvenor Road.

The victim lost consciousness and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries which require hospital treatment.

He is now recovering at home.

A 19-year-old man, from Alfreton, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and has been released on police bail.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault or has any information about the incident that can help our investigation.

They would also like to hear from any drivers who were in the area and may have dashcam footage of the incident or the two men leaving the scene.

Anyone with any information that can help should contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference 19*535246: