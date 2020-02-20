Derbyshire Police: Force numbers boosted by 19 new PCSOs

Nineteen new Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) have completed their five-week training programme and will now heading out to work with local communities across Derbyshire.

The new recruits were welcomed into the force at an attestation held at force headquarters which was was attended by Paul Gibson, assistant chief constable (ACC) of Derbyshire, and Hardyal Dhindsa, police and crime commissioner for Derbyshire.

ACC Gibson said: "I’d like to say a huge welcome to our 19 new PCSOs, as they start to enter Derbyshire communities.

“I look forward to visiting them in their designated areas and seeing the positive impact that they make to residents and local businesses."

Naomi Eyre is one of the 19 to complete her training after finishing her A-levels.

Naomi is a former police cadet with the Chesterfield cohort who, on turning 18, joined as a police support volunteer, returning to cadets as a leader.

She said: " Having been a cadet and volunteer, I knew I didn't want to leave the Derbyshire police family.

“I'm hoping to obtain a degree and within the next decade have gained the skills necessary to develop into a police constable."

Holly Bacon has spent the last year-and-a-half working in the human resources team and has been busily recruiting for the police constable degree apprenticeship programme.

She said: "I joined the force initially as my mum has been working for Derbyshire Constabulary for more than 20 years and I knew she loved her job.

“I had no idea when I started that I would want to go down the route of policing.

“I'm going to be based in Ilkeston and I'm really looking forward to getting out on shift."

Also among the group are a former paramedic, youth worker, store manager and university students.

