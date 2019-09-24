Derbyshire police chief sets aside £275,000 to tackle crime and re-offending

Charities and community groups can apply for new grant funding from Derbyshire Police for projects that support crime prevention.

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa has ring-fenced £75,000 from his budget which will be distributed in small grants of up to £2,500 during three separate rounds during the financial year.

Charities, not-for-profit bodies and voluntary organisations can apply for a grant under his Community Action Small Grants scheme, which will be available for new projects that support his crime prevention goals.

"Sometimes a little goes a long way," said Mr Dhindsa.

"We've seen some real success stories where sporting activities, mentorship work and community facilities are engaging young and vulnerable people and giving them the skills they need to develop confidence and find their place in the world.

"It's my job to ensure people feel safe in their communities and have pride where they live. I'm very grateful to those organisations which care enough about people to want to help and this funding is intended to support those efforts."

Last year, the Commissioner funded a whole host of small projects from security upgrades through to domestic violence support services and youth clubs.

During the latest round, applicants have until November 1 to apply for a small grant and those which best meet the PCC's criteria will be selected for financial support.

An additional £200,000 has been reserved for large community-run projects which help people tackle their problems and encourage public safety.

For more information on the grant application process including criteria and how to apply click here