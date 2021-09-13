Derbyshire police arrest 24 people and seize cocaine after drug raids

Twelve of those arrested have now been charged with offences relating to the production and supply of class A and B drugs and appeared at court while the others have been released on bail while inquires continue.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary’s Specialist Crime Unit led a series of raids on houses across Derbyshire, London, South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, and Staffordshire.

Derbyshire police have arrested 24 people after raids. Image for illustrative purposes only.

During the operation, officers also recovered significant amounts of class A cocaine, dismantled three cannabis grows and seized a large amount of cash.

Those charged are: Aristotel Elezi (20) of High Street, Riddings; Silviu-Ioan Nacu (27) of Alfred Street, Alfreton; Endrit Fejzullai (36) and Juljan Bushgjokai, both of High Street, Riddings; Constantin-Cosmin Odabasa (32) of Chapel Street, Leabrook; Edison Bajramaj (25) from London; Mark Chapman (52) of Peveril Street, Hucknall; Bilbil Caushaj (28) of High Street, Hayes; Endrit Selimaj (32) of Kings Chase, Witham; Laurentiu Manolescu (25) of South View Road, Sheffield; Andrea Labunt (19) of South View Road, Sheffield and Vendim Necaj (37) of no fixed abode.

Officers say the production of cannabis in residential streets can have ‘devastating consequences’.