Derbyshire police are appealing for information to help trace a missing woman

Police are eager to hear from anyone who may have seen or have information about the whereabouts of a missing woman.

Emma Priest, 35, has gone missing from her home in North Street, at Langley Mill.

Officers are concerned for her welfare after she was last seen around 8pm, in Station Road, Langley Mill, on Friday evening, July 12.

Emma is described by police as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of medium-build with shoulder-length curly, brown hair and brown eyes.

She also has a number of tattoos including the letter K on both wrists and a devil on one of her shoulders.

When last seen she was wearing a strappy pink vest top, according to police, and had her hair up and was carrying a light blue carrier bag with a red handle.

If anyone has seen Emma or knows where she may be, they are urged to contact police quoting reference number 1513 of July 12.

Alternately, those with information can contact police by one of the below means: Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us; Phone – call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.