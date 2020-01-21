Derbyshire pair banned from keeping dogs for life after leaving Akita-cross to suffer skin condition for six years

A man and a woman who left their pet Akita-cross dog with an untreated skin condition - which made her completely bald - have been banned from keeping dogs for life.

Hayley Langton, 23, and her uncle Derek Yeomans, 69, of Willowcroft Road, Spondon, Derby, both pleaded guilty to an offence under the Animal Welfare Act when they appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.

Keeta

The court heard how the RSPCA was sent to investigate after a concerned member of the public reported concerns about the welfare of a dog at the property.

Inspector Sarah Burrows visited the address and was invited into the house by Yeoman’s to see the pet dog called Keeta, aged 12, on September 13.

Shockingly, Keeta had no fur, and was constantly scratching her dry, scabby skin, and discharge coming from her eyes.

Yeomans told Insp Burrows the dog belonged to his niece, Hayley Langton, and they had sought veterinary treatment for her.

Keeta

However, subsequent checks made by the inspector revealed the appointment with the vet was in 2013 - meaning Keeta had suffered with the untreated condition for six years.

Yeomans allowed Inspector Burrows to take Keeta for emergency treatment.

The vet said: “Keeta’s eyelids were virtually stuck together with crusting and pus.

“Her ears were infected and sore and her nails were excessively long.

Keeta

“She weighed 15.35kg and was very nervous and frightened.

“The pain she would have been in with her eyes would be unimaginable. I have never come across a dog with dry eye like this.

“With regards to the skin condition using my clinical examination plus the report from the lab and the information obtained via Inspector Burrows that the dog had been seen or a skin condition in 2013 I can conclude that the dog has been suffering from this condition for a minimum of 6 years. “

RSPCA Inspector Sarah Burrows: “Keeta has been treated by the RSPCA and she is happy living in a new home.

“Her hair has not grown back as the skin condition was so severe it damaged the hair follicles.”

As well as the life-time ban on keeping animals the pair order, ordered to pay £400 costs and a £70 victim surcharge.