Derbyshire man who died after Loughborough stabbing named

Police have named a Derbyshire man who died after being attacked in Loughborough.

Officers were called to Moira Street in the town at around 3.20am on Sunday after two people were found injured in the street.

Mark Swinhoe, 38, of Long Eaton, was being treated by the ambulance service for a stab wound when he died at the scene.

A woman, who sustained minor injuries to her face, was treated at the scene.

Enquiries are continuing into the incident and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it to make contact.

A car park in Moira Street was cordoned off following the incident to allow for a full forensic examination to take place and officers remain in the area to reassure the local community.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Smalley, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing into this incident as we continue to investigate the incident to fully establish the circumstances, trawling CCTV and carrying out searches.

“We are working with our partner agencies to address any concerns people in the community may have.

“We urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch. It could help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 82 of 14 January.

* A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.