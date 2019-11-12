Derbyshire man part of gang which used JCB to rip cash machine from shop wall

A Derbyshire man is among four men who have admitted charges arising out of an incident in which an ATM was ripped from the wall of a convenience store in a Lincolnshire village.

Ashley Squires, 36, of Huthwaite Lane,Old Blackwell, Alfreton, was part of a gang which targeted the McColls store on Louth Road, Holton-le-Clay on 11 October this year.

This was the scene after a JCB was used to target the ATM at the McColls store on in Holton-le-Clay, Lincolnshire.

He, along with Thomas Boswell, 32, of French Street, Bentley, Doncaster; Alan Pearson, 33, of Tolney Lane, Newark and Jordan Herring, 38, of The Homestead, Bentley, Doncaster, each admitted aggravated vehicle taking - while Pearson pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting an emergency worker on the same day.

Boswell also pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to the burglary of the store.

Squires, Pearson and Herring each admitted burglary at a previous hearing before Lincoln magistrates when Pearson also admitted criminal damage to a police car.

Recorder Simon King remanded all four in custody and the hearing was adjourned for sentence on November 26.

The charges follow an incident in which a JCB was used to rip a cash machine from the wall of the store in the early hours of the morning.

The ATM was loaded into a transit van and driven off.

Police called to the scene were involved in a pursuit which resulted in a patrol car being rammed before the four men were arrested.