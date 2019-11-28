Derbyshire man died after 'neighbour dispute', inquest hears

A Derbyshire man died following a ‘neighbour dispute’, an inquest heard.

Mark Pierce, 44, of Holbrook Street, Heanor, passed away in hospital on Wednesday, November 20. His inquest opened at Chesterfield coroner’s court on Wednesday, November 27.

PC Denise Sandell, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “Police were first called at 12.12am on Tuesday, November 19 to Holbrook Street, Heanor. This was in relation to a male who was being detained by a member of the public following a neighbour dispute.

“When police arrived they found Mr Pierce unresponsive. Mr Pierce was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, but he passed away at 12.35am on Wednesday, November 20. His family was by his side.”

PC Sandell added: “Two men were arrested by police, interviewed and later released on police bail. Investigations are continuing.” Peter Nieto, assistant coroner for Derbyshire, adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.