Derbyshire man charged with robbery after 12-year-old girl attacked in the street

A 22-year-old man has been charged with robbery following an incident, caught on CCTV cameras, in which a 12-year-old girl was targeted.

Patrik Gunar, from Derby has been charged with the offence of robbery and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Thursday, February 22.

CCTV of the robbery was release by police earlier this week.

Detective Sergeant Jim Bolus, from Derbyshire Constabulary and in charge of the investigation, said: “I would just like to thank the public for their fantastic response to our appeal for information.

“We are pleased that we have been able to make an arrest and the man will now be placed before the court to answer the charge placed before him.”

The girl was robbed on Sunday, February 18 on Cambridge Street, Normanton, Derby.