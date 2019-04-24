Derbyshire hot tub thief finds himself in deep water

A former delivery driver has narrowly been spared from time behind bars after he stole a hot tub from his employer and sold it to his partner’s mother.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 17 how Nathan John Green, 23, of Carsington Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, stole the £4,899 Happy 2 model hot tub from Chesterfield-based Black Diamond Spas.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Ruth Snodin said owner of Black Diamond Spas received a tip-off that Green had been stealing from him and an address was passed on where the stolen hot tub could be found.

Mrs Snodin added the mother of Green’s partner told the Black Diamond Spas owner she had been charged a discount rate of £2,200 for the hot tub by Green and she had handed over £2,000 because Green had owed her rent.

Green originally claimed the manager had agreed to let him sell it and he had denied any dishonesty but he later admitted stealing the hot tub.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the theft which happened in April.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Green, who has a child, had been in a lot of financial trouble with debts at the time of the offence.

Mr Brint added: “At the time he was at the lowest he could have been. It caused ructions. He lost his job and his girlfriend’s mother fell out with him and her daughter and there was a big family fall-out.

“He got himself in a position where he told a version of events and the longer it went on the harder it became. He did see sense and he pleaded guilty.”

Mr Brint said: “I don’t think you will see him in court again. It is something that has quite horrified him and he has been appalled by his actions.”

Magistrates described Green’s behaviour as a breach of trust involving his employer and his partner’s mother with a financial impact on both of them. Green was sentenced to 23 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to ten days.

He was also ordered to pay £2,000 compensation to his partner’s mother after the stolen hot tub was recovered.

Green must also pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.