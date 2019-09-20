Derbyshire drug-user stole £50 worth of steaks to help fund her addiction

A drug-addict who stole £50 worth of steaks from a supermarket has been given a community order with a rehabilitation programme.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 17 how Tracy Smalley, 30, of Longshaw Court, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, stole the steaks from a Co-op, on Newbold Road, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “It’s a shop theft and she was seen taking £50 worth of steaks and she was identified from footage.”

Smalley told police she had been into the Co-op and she had no money available at the cash machine and she stole the steaks to help fund her drug addiction.

The defendant added that she is now on a methadone prescription and no longer needs to steal.

Smalley pleaded guilty to the theft from August 10 and she also admitted failing to answer bail.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said that Smalley has recently been given a community order for another offence and if the court had known about the Co-op offence the sentence would most likely not have been any different.

He added that Smalley has a long-term class A drug addiction but prior to her recent offending she had not been before the courts since 2014.

District Judge Andrew Davison agreed that if the previous convicting magistrates had known about the Co-op matter they would have still imposed the same sentence.

He opted to impose an 11 month community order that mirrored the existing community order with the same requirements including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Thinking Skills programme.

Smalley was also ordered to pay £50 compensation and a £90 victim surcharge and £40 for failing to answer her bail.